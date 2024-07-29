White Rose to celebrate Yorkshire Day with brass band performances

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

White Rose Shopping Centre is celebrating Yorkshire Day (August 1) with a series of performances from renowned Yorkshire brass band, Back Chat Brass.

A dynamic tribute to the Yorkshire brass bands of days gone by, Back Chat Brass will be performing their lively brand of brassy beats for White Rose visitors in The Village between 12pm and 3pm.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose, said: “We love to celebrate Yorkshire Day with something special here at White Rose, and we know that Back Chat Brass will bring smiles to the faces of our guests on August 1

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...