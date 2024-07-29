White Rose to celebrate Yorkshire Day with brass band performances
A dynamic tribute to the Yorkshire brass bands of days gone by, Back Chat Brass will be performing their lively brand of brassy beats for White Rose visitors in The Village between 12pm and 3pm.
Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose, said: “We love to celebrate Yorkshire Day with something special here at White Rose, and we know that Back Chat Brass will bring smiles to the faces of our guests on August 1
“We’ll put on the great music, fantastic venue, and free parking, and you’ll just need to pick up a cup of tea at one of our cafes to make the perfect tribute to God’s Own County.”
