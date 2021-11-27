White Rose Centre provides Coca-Cola Truck update as residents fear cancellation
The White Rose Centre has provided an update about the Coca-Cola Truck on Saturday morning - with many Leeds residents fearing Storm Arwen would lead to cancellations.
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 11:55 am
However, the update was a positive one - with the social media team confirming the truck would be in place at the shopping centre.
The truck is set to be found in Car Park 4, next to the Cineworld and the Village.
Visitors can spot the truck between 11am and 8pm on Saturday and Sunday according to the latest update.
The post read: "The Real Magic Christmas Truck has arrived and brought the snow with it!
"Find the Coca-Cola truck in Car Park 4, next to Cineworld and The Village, between 11am-8pm today and tomorrow. Be sure to wrap up warm!
"#holidaysarecoming"