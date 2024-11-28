It will cost you a pretty penny to visit mind! 🍰

The Great British Bake Off’s Dylan now works in a Michelin restaurant.

Fan favourite started working at the London site after the show.

His bosses have shared support on social media for him.

The Great British Bake Off did not end the way fans hoped for audience favourite Dylan. He struggled in the challenges in the final and didn’t win as many expected.

The young baker was the bookies' favourite to win before the final started on Channel 4, but it wasn’t meant to be. People took to social media to commiserate on his behalf in the wake of the disappointment.

Dylan himself has since shared his first words since the final after taking to Instagram. He also made a telling admission about his “doubts”.

In the last minutes of the final, sharing updates on what the bakers in 2024’s season have done since filming in the summer it was revealed that Dylan now works at a Michelin restaurant. But which one?

Which restaurant does Dylan work at?

It was revealed shortly before the final that Dylan works for The Five Fields restaurant in Chelsea, London. The restaurant is the brain child of chef patron Taylor Bonnyman and it opened in 2013.

Over the years it has received many accolades including a Michelin star and four AA Rosettes. Dylan joined The Five Fields after finishing the filming for GBBO in the final, the restaurant has confirmed.

Restaurant ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of Dylan

In a post on Instagram, showing the GBBO star in his chef whites, The Five Fields official account shared their excitement at him making the final. They said: “Dylan has been very good at not letting on, even to us, how well he has done so we are all waiting with baited breath and cheering him on each episode.⁠ We couldn't be more proud of his accomplishments.”

How much does it cost to eat at the restaurant?

If you are perhaps wanting to visit The Five Fields, you may want to start saving up. The tasting menu will cost you £170 per person, according to its website.

The lunch menu is a bit cheaper at £95 per person and the set menu will set you back £80 each. You can book a visit here.

What did you think of the Great British Bake Off final? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].