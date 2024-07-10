When Danny met Harry: England captain lookalike wins UK footballing doppelganger award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny Bullen from Yorkshire and Harry Kane lookalike wins nationwide search by BOX.

BOX, the award-winning sports bar, has officially announced the winner of its nationwide search for the UK’s best footballer lookalike, after Danny Bullen from Yorkshire, was crowned the ultimate doppelgänger for his uncanny likeness to England captain Harry Kane.

Some other shortlisted entries including Jack Grealish (L), Gary Neville (M), and Erling Haaland (R)

Harry Kane lookalike winner Danny Bullen from Yorkshire

As the grand prize winner, Danny will receive a £250 bar tab for a table for him and his friends at BOX Leeds, to enjoy the much-anticipated UEFA EURO 2024 final on Sunday 14th July, which could see Harry in action for England! Danny and pals will get an unforgettable evening filled with great food, drinks, and electrifying atmosphere.

Expressing his excitement for the final, Danny commented, “I get comments about how I look like Harry Kane all the time, so I’m finally embracing it now it’s actually paid off for something! Me and my mates are massive football fans, so we all went wild in the group chat when we got the news we’d be getting a table and £250 bar tab to watch the final at BOX! I might even wear a full kit for the occasion! I’m absolutely buzzing – fingers crossed we get to see England in the final!”

Laura Lewis, Marketing Director at ARC Inspirations, added: “We’ve had so much fun with this competition, and it highlights BOX’s commitment to creating engaging and memorable experiences for sports fans across the country. With locations in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, and Nottingham, BOX is the ultimate destination for watching and celebrating all major sporting events, and we’ve got exciting activities and themed offerings all throughout the summer.

“BOX is offering a number of European-inspired delights for the Euros, with a limited-edition food and drink menu featuring exclusive dishes such as Currywurst Loaded Fries, the Bavarian Burger, and the ‘Olympian’ pizza. Plus, you can get 2-pint beer steins, BrewDog mini-kegs, and a host of EUROs-themed drinks.”