What remains of the Victorian-era Leeds community that was wiped off the map

3. Junction of East Street and Steander

This was taken during the 1905 East Street Improvement Programme, where much of the decaying infrastructure was lost. There is a grocer and a tobacconist on the East Street side, while a young boy is leaning against a streetlamp on the corner. The site is now a small patch of overgrown grassland next to the hotel and flats complex. (By kind permission of Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net.)

Photo: Leodis