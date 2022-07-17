What remains of the oldest rail station in Leeds - 188 years after it first opened

Numerous local politicians have claimed over the years that capacity issues at Leeds City Station could be solved by building a new station in the east of the city centre, with Marsh Lane often suggested as a possible site.

But not everyone knows that Marsh Lane once housed the city's first ever rail station, opened in 1834.

The facility began to specialise in goods as the 19th century continued, with maps from the 1890s showing a large warehouse, grain wharf and potato wharf on the site, along with at least 14 rail lines passing through or terminating at the site.

Despite its permanent closure in 1958, many remnants of the old station still remain to this day.

1. Then and now: The old Marsh Lane station, photographed by the Yorkshire Post in November 1951, and the same site today.

2. Reused arches. Many of the arches under the former platform on Railway Street have been repurposed - it is likely one of the entrances to the station could have been in one of these. (Pic: Richard Beecham)

3. Railway Street Here is a view of the former station from Railway Street. The former platform can be seen at the top of the picture, while remnants of steps leading to it can also be seen.

4. Railway Street The site was also home to goods warehouses and businesses - three small businesses were on the left of the road, while the main platform was behind the siding wall on the right. (Pic: Richard Beecham)