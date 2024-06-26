Wetherby Manor Leeds: 'Love at first sight' for couple celebrating 100th birthdays at care home
Rita Bradbury turned 100 years old on Friday, May 31 and celebrated with a party at Anchor’s Wetherby Manor care home on St James Street where she and her husband Arnold have lived since 2015.
The couple met in Leeds and they married at St. John’s Church, Moortown, in 1948. They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary at the care home in March last year.
Rita and Arnold bought their first home in Moortown before moving to Alwoodley where they had two boys, Michael and Peter, both of whom attended their mother’s 100th birthday celebrations.
Rita, who was born in Durham but moved to Yorkshire just before the Second World War, said: “I deserve a medal for putting up with Arnold but wouldn’t change him for the world! We are still very much in love.”
Her husband added: “It was love at first sight, we just knew we would spend the rest of our lives together.
“We are very content here at Anchor’s Wetherby Manor and the care team is marvellous, we are looked after very well.”
Caroline Byron, manager of Anchor’s Wetherby Manor care home, said: “Arnold has a dry sense of humour and loves to talk about the past. Rita is quieter and loves to be well presented. She is known as the queen to some of the care team.
“The couple enjoy many of the activities we put on for residents at Anchor’s Wetherby Manor care home. Their favourite activities are exercise classes and entertainment events.”
