Dedicated police officers and brave community heroes have been honoured in the Leeds District Awards.
West Yorkshire Police hosted the awards ceremony at Elland Road on Thursday night, recognising incredible acts of courage, commitment to public service and dedication to keeping Leeds communities safe.
Police officers and staff, police volunteers and members of the public were honoured at the awards for their outstanding actions across a range of incidents, investigations, and community initiatives. Members of West Yorkshire Police Band performed as about 120 guests gathered in the Norman Hunter Suite to see a total of 21 team and individual awards presented and to hear the human stories that lay behind each one.
1. Leeds District Awards
Here are some of the recipients of the 2023 awards Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. SC Kieran Abbott
Special Constable Kieran Abbott won Employee of the Year for his tireless work volunteering for the force. Special constables have the same powers as regular police officers, wear the same uniform and equipment, and perform the same role - but without any salary, and SC Abbott has clocked up hours of work in his spare time. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. Merrick Morrison
Mr Morrison was one of four members of the public to scoop the District Commanders Commendation. Along with Mahboob Hussain, he bravely apprehended a male suspect in Chapeltown who was armed with a sword and causing damage to a relative's building. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
4. Mahboob Hussain
Without the pair's courageous and quick-thinking actions, the elderly victims would have come to serious harm Photo: West Yorkshire Police
5. SO Steven Houghton
Section Officer Steven Houghton scooped the Special Constable of the Year Award for making a significant impact on policing in Leeds, gifting more than 600 hours to the force in his volunteer role. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
6. Christopher Bruce
Mr Bruce was awarded a District Commanders Commendation for his exceptional bravery when he challenged three masked robbers who terrorised a lone female shopkeeper with a long Samurai Sword. He launched beer bottles as the offenders and despite being outnumbered, chased them out the Londis shop. Photo: West Yorkshire Police