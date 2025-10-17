People across the region who are unemployed and without digital skills could benefit from a free device and vital support to become more tech-savvy and land a job, it has been announced.

The initiative, launched by West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin earlier this week, will gift people a free device such as a laptop, along with personalised digital skills support and free data or Wi-Fi connectivity, to help them access jobs, training and essential online services from home.

It follows a pledge from Mayor Brabin to help guarantee a “healthy working life” to everyone in the region, which has seen her partner with NHS leaders to join up health and employment services in the region.

The partnership aims to support people with disabilities and long-term health conditions into good jobs that work for them.

The scheme will be rolled out across Wakefield, and throughout West Yorkshire, over the coming months.

Working with local authorities, the innovative pilot will support partners in the voluntary and community sector to provide free devices and at least five hours of personalised digital skills training to those who need it most.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Too many people in West Yorkshire are locked out of opportunity because they can’t get online or don’t have the skills they need to confidently use the internet. That isn’t fair on people and isn’t healthy for our economy.

“Today’s funding means more people will get a device and hands-on support to build their confidence – so they can find good jobs, access training, manage their health, and connect with the essential online services that make everyday life easier".