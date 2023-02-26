Kimberly Fulbirg, 34, said her son Giorgi Fulbirg-Taylor, 10, required plastic surgery after suffering dozens of bite wounds across his arms and legs last week. And shocking photos of him in hospital show the puncture marks and deep gashes that he received from the stocky “mixed terrier” mutt.

Mum-of-two Kimberly said Giorgi had been having a kick about on a playing field with a couple of friends when the jet-black dog charged after him. It first sunk its jaws into his legs then latched onto his arms, with frantic locals using a paint scraper to try and remove it – before it went on to attack his friend, Jimmy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimberly, who was at home at the time of the attack, rushed Giorgi to hospital after he was brought home in a car by those who had witnessed the attack. The veterinary care assistant has now called on dangerous dog owners to get harsher sentences after her son was left fearful of his own pooches.

Kimberly Fulbirg, 34, said her son Giorgi Fulbirg-Taylor, 10, required plastic surgery after suffering dozens of agonizing bite wounds (Photo: Kimberly Fulbirg/SWNS)

She said: “There needs to be tougher laws around dog ownership, and if you are found responsible, you need to respect the consequences. Giorgi hasn’t been back to school yet. He is stills scared, and he won’t go back to the football field.”

Kimberly, of Bradford, said Giorgi was attacked on February 14, on a football field near Bierley Lane, with his brother Blake and friend Jimmy, both 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “They had been playing for half an hour when they saw the dog as Giorgi was taking a shot at my other son. The dog came running over and popped the ball. Blake, who has autism, was quite angry that it had popped the ball. So he walked off the field to find an owner.

“But before they had even got off the field to the footpath, they heard a scream, and they turned round to see the dog attacking Giorgi. Giorgi said the dog had come running towards him. He threw his football, thinking the dog wanted it.

Kimberly Fulbirg has called on dangerous dog owners to get harsher sentences after her son was left fearful of his own pooches (Photo: Kimberly Fulbirg/SWNS)

“He then tried to run away but the dog kept biting his leg. And then it bit his right arm and latched onto his left arm and wouldn’t let go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimberly said Giorgi’s friends found three locals who then tried to desperately free him from the jaws of the mutt using a paint scraper. Giorgi was left with a puncture wound to his right elbow, three to four big holes on his left arm, as well as bite marks on his legs. He subsequently underwent plastic surgery on February 15.

His friend Jimmy also needed to be treated by doctors for his injuries. West Yorkshire Police have since appealed for information concerning the attack last week.

A spokesperson said: “Police are investigating after reports of two people being bitten by a loose dog on a field in Bierley. It happened on Tuesday, 14 February sometime between 2.15pm and 3pm on a field just off Bierley Lane.