Peter Benefer has been plotting a move – to his dream home in Carlton, North Yorkshire and when he received a suitable offer for his Old Oak Garth, West Park, Leeds property everything looked to be in place, that was until council installed a row of four large communal bins right outside his home.

When his potential buyer returned for a last visit, they withdrew their offer citing the bins as a specific reason, saying they make the place “look like a ghetto.”

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Peter said: “I was getting ready to sell then without any consultation, the council put some huge bins on the edge of our road in front of our property and it looks absolutely hideous. I appreciate any desire to ensure refuse collectors have an easier job, but it is completely unacceptable to have these bins in their present position right in our faces.

“I don’t want to have to see huge bins overlooking our property. How do the council have the money to waste on such unnecessary projects and not even consult the residents on their pointless intent."

Peter is now leading a public petition to remove the bins which has over 100 paper signatures and is waiting for Strike estate agent to come back to him with an answer on how much the installation will hurt his property’s value.

Fearing that his dream home is lost, he is now vowing to take the council to court unless the bins are removed or moved to a less prominent spot.

Adding: “I was hoping I was going to get to move to my dream home in Carlton, a beautiful little spot where I would have a half acre of garden to distress forever, but I have been reeled back in by the council who have no interest in public opinion.

"I do have a petition and whether or not I can get the council to withdraw is another matter but I will be taking legal action if I fail. I don’t care how much it costs, they have ruined my future so I want to make sure I give as many blows as I can.”

In a statement provided to the YEP, a spokesperson for Leeds City Council, said: “As part of city-wide measures to improve fire safety, a number of new communal bin stores have been installed in communities, including those at Spen Approach and Old Oak Garth.

“This is to ensure waste is stored securely and at a safe distance from residential properties. The locations for the bin stores were identified as having the minimal impact on accessibility and local parking while also being the optimal sites in terms of fire safety.

