Welcome to LosAngeleeds! Viral tweet from Manchester author suggests rebrand to help Leeds attract visitors
A Manchester writer has set about giving Leeds a new name to entice tourists from across the globe.
In a tweet posted earlier this month, author Adam Sharp wittily renamed Leeds to LosAngeleeds, adding the city to his list of ‘Grim British places that sound worth visiting when renamed’. Leeds’s rebranding was amongst a whole host of other new comedic titles, including switching Scarborough to Scarbados, Pontefract to Ponte Carlo and Bramley to The Big Apple.
Many took to Twitter to fight Leeds’s corner, with one user writing: “I disagree tbf. Certain parts of Leeds (For example Harehills, Beeston etc are terrible), however the city centre, Gildersome, Morley and Adel are decent. It's like any city (exceptions for Birmingham) it really depends where you visit.”
Another said: “Ah yes, love being from Los Angeleeds!”
Adam’s list came as a response to a tweet from popular meme account NoContextBrits, which had issued a call-out for places in Britain ‘simply not worth visiting’.
Adam’s full list of new names for cities, towns and suburbs is listed below:
8. Halifax = Halifornia
7. Scarborough = Scarbados
6. Featherstone = Featherly Hills
5. Balham = The Balhamas
4. Leeds = Los Angeleeds
3. Spennymoor = Spennydorm
2. Pontefract = Ponte Carlo
1. Bramley = The Big Apple
A further tweet from Adam expanded on his original list: “See also: Bish Vegas (Bishop Auckland), Bos Vegas (Boscombe), Bas Vegas (Basildon), Cas Vegas (Castleford), Glas Vegas (Glasgow), Staly Vegas (Stalybridge), and many many others (it's not the most original nicknaming convention).”