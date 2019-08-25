Wedding party at Leeds Festival

A NEWYLWED bride kept her wedding dress on for a rocking reception at Leeds Festival after a morning ceremony at Leeds Town Hall.

And music fans Nick and Jennie McCartan had their first dance song dedicated to them and played live by their favourite band.

The couple had been to every Leeds Festival since meeting four years ago and wanted this year's festival at Bramham Park to play a major role in their big day.

They tied the knot at Leeds Town Hall at 10.15am on Saturday (Aug 24) as around 36 of friends and family looked on.

The wedding party enjoyed a few drinks at the Cuthbert Brodrick pub on Millennium Square before a coach took the couple and 16 guests to Leeds Festival.

The new Mr and Mrs McCartan chatted to members of their favourite band You Me at Six ahead of their perormance.

The couple told the band they had chosen their song Take On The World as first wedding dance song.

And they were overjoyed when the band not only played the song in their live set, but also dedicated it to the couple on their wedding day.

They also watched another favourite band The 1975 when they headlined on the main stage on Saturday.

Leeds band Marisicans - another one of the couple's favourites - also dedicated a song to the newlyweds during their set on Saturday.

Mrs McCartan, formerly of Hyde Park in Leeds, said it was an amazing experience for the couple to see their favourite bands play live on their wedding day.

She said "It was a dream line up for a dream wedding.

"We were really overwhelmed and had to step back and take it all in.

"Even though there were thousands of people there it still felt really personal and special to us.

"The memories from the day are always going to be with us."

The couple plan to fly to Las Vegas for a honeymoon later this week.