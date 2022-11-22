"We'd set off!": Disappointment as singer James Bay cancels major Yorkshire show hours before
Fans who had travelled to Leeds for a show on Monday evening were left disappointed after the show was cancelled just seven hours before.
James Bay was due to perform at the O2 Academy in Leeds on Monday night.
However, shortly after 12pm the singer released a social media update about his health.
The update read: “Hey Leeds friends.
"Really rubbish news - after battling through last night’s show feeling really unwell I’ve woken up feeling worse.
"So the smartest and safest thing to do is reschedule tonight’s show to Dec 5th. All tickets remain valid for the re-scheduled date.
"I’m so sorry.
"Luckily, we’ve been able to move the show only by a couple weeks."
All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled show on December 5, the star added.
"Can’t wait to see you all then and sing together!”, he said.
Many fans wished James well while others were left disappointed they had only seen the update on arrival to Leeds.