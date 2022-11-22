James Bay was due to perform at the O2 Academy in Leeds on Monday night.

However, shortly after 12pm the singer released a social media update about his health.

The update read: “Hey Leeds friends.

"Really rubbish news - after battling through last night’s show feeling really unwell I’ve woken up feeling worse.

"So the smartest and safest thing to do is reschedule tonight’s show to Dec 5th. All tickets remain valid for the re-scheduled date.

"I’m so sorry.

"Luckily, we’ve been able to move the show only by a couple weeks."

All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled show on December 5, the star added.

"Can’t wait to see you all then and sing together!”, he said.