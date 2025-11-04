'We Will Remember Them’: Leeds to pause and pay tribute on Remembrance Sunday

By Laura Collins
Published 4th Nov 2025, 11:16 GMT
Watch the The Leeds Act of Remembrance at Victoria Gardens and Millennium Square
Leeds is set to fall silent on Sunday to honour the city’s servicemen and women who have lost their lives serving their country.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Dan Cohen, will lead the Remembrance Sunday parade in the city centre at Victoria Gardens on Sunday, November 9.

At 10.50am, a procession of dignitaries will leave Leeds Civic Hall, before falling in behind a parade of ex-servicemen and women, veterans’ organisations, and current serving military personnel, who will lead the march to the war memorial from Rossington Street.

At 11am, attendees will join the rest of the nation in a two-minute silence, which will be preceded by a bugler sounding the Last Post. The service will be broadcast on two big screens located in Victoria Gardens to allow members of the public who are not near the front to watch the proceedings.

Following the service, the Lord Mayor and civic representatives will move to Millennium Square, where a salute and march past will take place.

The parade makes its way to The War Memorial, The Headrow, Leedsplaceholder image
The parade makes its way to The War Memorial, The Headrow, Leeds | Steve Riding

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Dan Cohen, said: “Coming together as one community to remember those who fought and died for the freedoms we enjoy today is more important than ever in these troubled times.

“Therefore, it is my great honour to lead our city in its act of remembrance and pay tribute to the service and sacrifices of the British and Commonwealth armed forces of two world wars and all other conflicts since 1945.

“We also use the occasion to recognise the sacrifices of those who have lost their lives due to conflict or terrorism and mark the vital role played by the emergency services and civilians.”

To mark Armistice Day on Tuesday, November 11, there will be a short service with no parade from 10.50am at Leeds’s Victoria Gardens War Memorial, with wreaths laid by the Lord Mayor and HM Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire.

