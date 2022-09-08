At Holbeck Together’s social supermarket, for just £3 a week families can choose up to 12 items plus an additional selection of free fruit and vegetables.

With gas and electricity bills plus the price of full food shops soaring across the UK many families are struggling to make ends meet.

Speaking to the YEP, Elissa Newman, chief officer for Holbeck Together for the past 10 years, explained how without immediate government action to tackle the cost of living crisis the problem will only get worse.

"We’ve been in a false sense of security as we’ve been in the summer with longer days and warmer weather. We haven't even touched the iceberg yet in terms of dark days, cold days and the demand will only grow,” she said.

"It’s only September so what’s it going to be like by December? We’re on the frontline, imbedded in and helping the community. Empowering us with the funding to keep helping individuals would help cut out a lot of bureaucracy.”

Prior to the pandemic Holbeck Together were supporting one local family a week a number which has now risen to over 50.

The charity has six full time staff and three part-time but rely on the support of over 40 volunteers.

Elissa explained: "Pre-Covid we had a set pattern with our deliveries and then of course Covid appeared and we had to shift our service delivery and now here we are again post Covid and there’s a food and fuel crisis.

"We are shifting our service delivery focusing on supporting families and older people to keep warm and have food.

"Covid was a very challenging time with many within our community left isolated and just as we are emerging from that there is another serious crisis.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post is joining National World sister titles across the country to call on new Prime Minister Liz Truss to take urgent action over the cost of living crisis.

One local resident and mum of three, Nikki Hayes, described the supermarket as a ‘god send’ in helping her make ends meet.

"I’m here as I am every week because the cost of living has spiked and I am struggling a little bit,” Nikki told the YEP.