'We expect to be quite tired': Three Leeds mums prepare to sleep rough in bid to help 6,000 homeless war veterans

Friends Helen Riley, Heidi Flannigan and Nicola Singleton are undertaking the challenge as part of the Great Tommy Sleep Out.

It is estimated that as many as 6,000 veterans are experiencing homelessness in the UK right now.

For Helen, a new mum to a three month old, it is vitally important that more be done to help the country's veterans.

"With what's going on in the world at the moment it is vitally important that we support the war veterans. There are 6,000 currently homeless and more has to be done to support them." she said.

"My partner was in the army and my friend's dad, who recently passed away, was a veteran so we felt passionately that we needed to do our part."

The trio will be sleeping out on Tuesday night (March 22) outside the Asda in Morley, with the store having been kind enough to allow it.

"We've had permission from Asda and they are supporting us to do it for safety reasons." she explained.

"Originally the plan was the centre of Leeds but as three women we were unsure so the security and cameras outside Asda will provide us with that extra peace of mind."

During March, hundreds across the UK are set to take part in the sleepout with participants braving the cold and the wet to help the most vulnerable.

While the challenge doesn’t replicate rough sleeping, it is designed to give participants an idea of the situation far too many of the nations heroes find themselves in.

"We're not really nervous or excited because we aren't really looking forward to it if I'm honest." Helen admitted.

"I don't think the weather is going to be great so we expect to be quite soggy and we expect to be quite tired. I don't think we'll be getting much sleep let's just put it that way."

The trio have already hit their targets of £150 raised each, with all the money going towards the Royal British Legion Industries.

The RBLI work to provide struggling veterans with safe homes and the support they need to get back on their feet.

This help, includes emergency accommodation with the charity planning a major 2024 expansion which they hope will help them support an additional 600 veterans.