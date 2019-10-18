Wave of Light night at Leeds Hospital brings people together for remembrance
This week bereaved families were invited to come together in a ‘Wave of Light’ that saw thousands of people lighting candles around the world in memory of babies who have gone too soon.
A special remembrance event was held at St James’s Hospital in Leeds on Tuesday evening, which was a chance for families to remember and acknowledge those babies who have died during pregnancy or shortly after birth.
Candles were lit in the St James’s chapel and dedications were hung on the tree outside.
Members of the Bereavement Midwife team and the Chaplaincy team from Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust were on hand to support families who attended, and the Estates team lit up the grounds in the pink and blue colours of Baby Loss Awareness Week.
Tracy Campey, Bereavement Midwife, said: “Baby Loss Awareness Week is crucial in raising awareness as it helps towards breaking the taboo around baby loss.
From speaking with bereaved families, they often tell me that they gain much comfort knowing they are not alone, but it can sometimes be difficult for them to find people to speak to who have been through a similar situation.
"This event, which we held for the second year running, was a chance for families to come together to remember and draw support from one another.
“This year more than fifty people came together to light candles for the hour and we had the St James’s chapel lit up in the twin pink and blue colours of the awareness week, it was a really moving moment.
"A huge thank you to everyone who has helped in organising this year’s event, I could not have done this on my own!”