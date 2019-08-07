Watch the moment Leeds street floods after main bursts causing residents to lose water

Have your say

This is the shocking moment a water main burst on a Leeds street - causing the road to flood.

Yorkshire Water said a burst water main at 10.53am on Skinner Street could leave residents of LS9 with low water pressure or no water at all.

cc Jade Skellington

In a statement on their live map, Yorkshire Water said: "We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water due to a burst main.

"We're urgently working on repairs.

"Once restored, water may be cloudy or discoloured, this will return to normal shortly after and you can help clear this by running your tap for a few minutes."

Yorkshire Water said they were investigating the problem.

First Bus West Yorkshire said buses had been diverted after the road was closed.

The tweet said: "Service Update-42 Burst Water Main on Lincoln Green Road, Service 42 diverting, Old Farnley route: Beckett Street, Burmantoft Street, Inner Ring Road, Regent Street, Eastgate. Fearnville route: Eastgate, Duke Street, Marsh Lane, Burmantofts Street, Beckett Street."