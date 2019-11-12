Watch the moment Leeds 'Spiderman' shocked students as he crawled through the University of Leeds library

The footage, captured by Twitter user _abbyos, shows a man on his hands and feet scrambling across the balcony on the 12th floor of the building.

Video of the moment was posted on the social media platform, with over five thousand users retweeting and commenting on the bizarre footage.

One user said: "It's the blasé reactions of the others that really gets me laughing. Clearly not the weirdest thing they've seen."

cc _abbyos

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another added: "This has always been a dream of mine."

Many users commented on the 'lack of fear' of the man, who is just feet away from falling from the height.