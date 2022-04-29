Watch moment endangered peregrine falcon hatches in nest on Parkinson Tower for first time in three years

Peregrines have been nesting intermittently on the Parkinson Tower since 2018.

In that time, seven chicks have been successfully hatched and raised.

CREDIT: University of Leeds

However, the last chick to hatch successfully was in 2019.

The birds have gone through "tough times" recently according to birdwatcher Paul Wheatley, 46, - known as @LeedsBirder on Twitter, who tracks their progress.

The first adult falcon to fledge in 2018 was found shot dead in the centre of Brighouse, Paul said.

"It illustrates how at risk these magnificent wild birds are from illegal persecution", he added.

Another pair of adults attempted to breed in 2021 but the eggs didn't hatch.

"Cold weather and inexperienced parents may have been the problem", Paul, a University of Leeds graduate and volunteer Ranger for the RSPB, suggested.

"So it’s really exciting to see the first egg hatch this morning."

Three more eggs are also expected to hatch soon.

Paul shared the announcement on his social media feed to excitement within the community.