Watch as wonder of nature makes its way through Leeds garden

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 11:30 BST
Have you spotted one of these in your garden?

This brightly coloured fragile wonder was spotted making its way through a garden in west Leeds.

The team at your YEP think it is a caterpillar - do you agree?

Caterpillars of most species eat plant material (often leaves), but not all; some (about one per cent) eat insects, and some are even cannibalistic. Some feed on other animal products. For example, clothes moths feed on wool, and horn moths feed on the hooves and horns of dead ungulates.

Many animals feed on caterpillars as they are rich in protein. As a result, caterpillars have evolved various means of defence.

Caterpillars have evolved defences against physical conditions such as cold, hot or dry environmental conditions.

CAN YOU HELP IDENTIFY THIS WONDERFUL CREATURE? Email Andrew Hutchinson at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN

