Willow Bell, who plays Millie Tate in the ITV soap, joined young pupils at Valley View Primary School in Rodley as they held a fundraiser-on-wheels in support of Zoe Lightfoot, who has Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD).

Seven-year-old Zoe was diagnosed with the rare inherited disorder when she was two years old – a disease which causes loss of sight, physical movement and cognitive skills. Spotting that there was no UK-based charity where families could receive support, parents Christine Hamshere and Steven Lightfoot, of Bramley, decided to launch their own in 2021.

Christine said: “The diagnosis came as a big shock and they told us she’d have a life expectancy of aged five to 10 years.

"We did our research and tried to get her involved in a drug trial in America. We took her there when she was three, that finished last year and we were looking to see what else we could do to try and help find a cure - because there’s no treatment and no cure for INAD at the moment. But we do believe that it’s achievable, there’s work ongoing for gene therapy at the moment.”

The charity’s supporters have taken on a number of challenges, raising cash to support research into treatments for INAD. Christine and Steven’s friend, Ben Manuja, cycled more than 9,000 miles across the length of Africa with nothing but a tent and a bike – raising more than £2,000 for Cure INAD UK.

To celebrate his achievement, Valley View’s nursery class, where Zoe’s brother is a pupil, held a fundraiser-on-wheels, with young pupils cycling and scootering around the playground.