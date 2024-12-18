“Shocked and betrayed” is how campaigners in Leeds were left feeling by the government’s rejection of compensation for women hit by changes to the state pension age.

It was announced yesterday (December 17) by Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall that payments of between £1,000 and £2,950 for those affected would not be awarded.

Critics of the move have said that 3.6 million women born in the 1950s were not properly informed of the rise - and hit out at a claim from ministers that 90 per cent of them were aware it was happening.

Members of the Leeds Waspi group outside Parliament as the Autumn Budget was unveiled, including Jan, right. | Leeds Waspi

Jan Egan, 70, who founded the Leeds Waspi (Women Against State Pension Inequality) group, is among those who found themselves having to stay in work for longer than they had imagined.

“I was blindsided, to be honest,” she said. “We were told that there would be an announcement and, because it’s nearly Christmas, we thought it might be good news. It should have been a red flag that one of the first announcements this government made was the removal of the winter fuel allowance.

“I was in complete shock and there was a feeling of betrayal. We weren’t given any notification that this was going to happen, so there was no time for us to prepare.”

The decision comes after a parliamentary ombudsman recommended compensation of between £1,000 and £2,950 for Waspi women.

Jan, who worked in mental health services until the age of 68, continued: “The ombudsman’s recommendation has just been dismissed, which makes me think - what’s the point in even having an ombudsman?”

The Leeds Waspi group was founded by Jan Egan in April 2019 and has members across the city. | Leeds Waspi

Senior politicians including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer have repeatedly argued said that 90 per cent of women were aware of the changes.

But Jan, who lives in Whitkirk, responded: “That is absolute nonsense. It’s the line that politicians keep parroting. Actually, the ombudsman has said three in five didn’t know it was going up. Our criticism is of the maladministration.”

Jan set up the Leeds Waspi group in April 2019, which has members across the city who have staged various campaigns.

“People I know in the Leeds group were just scraping through thinking they’d be able to retire, only to find out that they wouldn’t be getting their pensions - and trying to find a job in later life isn’t easy.

“I’m fortunate in that I’m in good health, but it still affected me in that I lost out on money and had to keep working longer than I would have in a stressful job. It also changed the way I was able to have contact with family. Many women have grandchildren, so when you have to carry on working, it has a knock-on effect on your ability to help your own children with childcare.

“I’m angry on behalf of so many other people. An injustice is an injustice.”

But the fight is far from over, as Jan remained determined that the group would persevere with their campaign.

“We’re not giving up,” she said.