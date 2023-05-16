Having long been interested in history, and specifically derelict railways, Steven Parker was keen to explore the former Batley to Beeston line - but it is the footage he captured of a strange figure that has stuck with him.

Bringing along his girlfriend and dog, the 63-year-old took the opportunity to visit the old Woodkirk station, which connected Batley and Leeds from 1890 for decades before being abandoned to fall into ruin.

Starting his excursion at Saint Mary’s Church in Woodkirk, Steven was immediately drawn to the nearby derelict building and described the melancholy feeling of seeing its state of disrepair.

“All the doors and windows were blocked up, and most of it was covered in ivy”, he said. “It just kind of looked really sad, and I remember thinking ‘this must have some history to it’.”

“We were walking the dog when an older lady came along, and I think she could tell I was interested in the building. She said she had lived there for over 60 years and back in the day it used to be where the old station master used to live.”

Continuing from the old house across a nearby field, they reached the old Woodkirk railway station platform, which opened in 1890, before closing to passengers in 1939. While some trains would continue to pass the platform, it eventually closed for good in 1964, leaving it to fall into disrepair.

Having been interested in abandoned railways and railway stations since the early 80s, Mr Parker, who lives in Ossett, describes walking along the old rails: “I was like a kid in a sweet shop looking for the remains of the former line and was delighted to stumble across the occasional wooden sleeper discarded and rotting under vegetation.”

As they reached the large stone entrance to the Woodkirk Tunnel, Steven felt “a tinge of sadness at its prolonged neglect”. The door was blocked off with a metal door, a padlock and an accompanying sign reading “Danger Toxic Gases Keep Out”, with fallen trees making the trek even harder.

Steven has been interested in history since the early 1980s.

Leaving his dog and partner behind, Steven ventured up to the door to attempt to catch a glimpse of what might be behind through a small gap in the door. But while inspecting the tunnel he heard strange noises, and felt the hair on his neck raise.

“I did get a strange feeling of being watched and not alone in this secluded location”, he said. “And I remember thinking ‘oh maybe it’s time to go’.”

Before leaving to go back to his car, Steven snapped a number of photos of the door, as he usually does on his walks along historic sites.

The 'ghostly apparition' in one of Stevens photos.

Returning home for a cup of tea, he decided to look at the photos he taken. But upon looking through several almost identical photos of the door, one of the pictures revealed something chilling right in the spot he had stood on.

“I think I was about seven pictures in and this distinct white globe. And it was only in one photo, which made me think ‘what is that?’. So what you immediately do is think it’s an error on the camera, but when you zoom in on the photo, you can see a distinct face. You can see distinctive eyes, you can see a nose, you can almost see a mouth.”

Shocked by his find, Steven started asking questions about who this ‘spirit’ could be. Was it the station master, or did someone die inside the tunnel while it was being built or by accident when it was in operation?

