A Wakefield woman has told of the “awful” moment she thought she had lost her pet dog after it fell 40 feet down a cliff onto rocks.

Miniature Dachshund Nellie shot off in pursuit of rabbits up a steep embankment beside the beach in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, leading to a frantic rescue attempt.

Owner Jacqui Darrington, from Brierley, near Wakefield, who was on holiday, left her three other dogs with strangers to rush after her beloved pooch – only to get stuck up the cliff.

Onlookers called HM Coastguard while passers-by rallied to help track four-year-old Nellie as she darted in and out of rabbit holes high up the verge.

Senior vet Fraser Reddick with Ellie Holbrook and Dachshund Nellie at Chantry Vets in Wakefield. Photo: Chantry Vets

Jacqui said: “She ran up the grassy part and was running in and out of rabbit holes. I ran up after her but then realised I couldn’t get any further – by then I was 40 feet up and couldn’t get down, but I was more concerned about Nellie.

"I managed to slide down the cliff and walked along the beach watching Nellie who was quite happy running about among the rabbits.

“Half an hour later she looked at me and then just walked towards me, almost in slow motion off the top of the ridge and fell on to rocks. It was a straight drop – slam – on to her right shoulder.

"She was just laid there. It was awful.”

Thanks to a huge team effort, Nellie was taken to a vet practice in Bridlington for emergency treatment where X-rays revealed a fractured scapula - shoulder blade - and injuries to her ribs.

Once stable, Nellie was discharged to her own practice - Chantry Vets in Wakefield - where she received a CT scan.

Senior vet Fraser Reddick, said: “Despite the trauma, Nellie’s injuries did not require surgical treatment and healed on their own, with six weeks of rest and pain relief. Nellie is doing very well and is back to normal in herself.”

Jacqui paid tribute to Fraser and the veterinary team, saying: “Nellie has been very lucky, and we are so grateful to Fraser and everyone at Chantry Vets.