Wakefield Tennerfest Food Festival: Here are all the restaurants taking part in the £10 city-wide food festival this week

Some of the best independent restaurants in the city centre are set to take part in the Wakefield Tennerfest Food Festival, a week-long food festival for everyone to enjoy.
By News Reporter
Published 18th Sep 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
A handful of establishments in the city centre are set to offer a menu where you can experience dishes from around the world for just £10.

​The festival will run across more than half a dozen restaurants from Monday, September 18 to Friday, September 22 until 7pm.

​It has been organised by Wakefield BID, the business-led and business-funded body which aims to improve the city centre and drive regeneration.

​A spokesperson for the food festival said: “Brought to you by the visionary team at Wakefield BID, this festival is your ticket to a world of flavours without breaking the bank. Don't miss out on this epic culinary experience.”

​The restaurants taking part are:

​Delphi – Discover Mediterranean flavours that will transport you to the shores of Greece.

​Fino Pizzeria & Cicchetti: Savour artisanal pizzas that redefine pizza perfection.

​ICO Wakefield: ICO brings to you Mesoamerican cuisine, using local ingredients to bring a taste of Mexico to Wakefield.

​Qubana: Explore Latin-inspired cuisine that dances with bold and vibrant flavours.

​No Manches: With two outdoor spaces to sit and the best cocktails! Combine that with fresh Mexican food and you’re onto a winner..

​Robatary: A collaboration of cuisines combining Yorkshire's best bits with influences from the pacific plate.

​Sofra Mediterranean Deli - Authentic Turkish cuisine – journey to Turkey with every bite of authentic Turkish dishes.

