Some of the best independent restaurants in the city centre are set to take part in the Wakefield Tennerfest Food Festival, a week-long food festival for everyone to enjoy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A handful of establishments in the city centre are set to offer a menu where you can experience dishes from around the world for just £10.

​The festival will run across more than half a dozen restaurants from Monday, September 18 to Friday, September 22 until 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​It has been organised by Wakefield BID, the business-led and business-funded body which aims to improve the city centre and drive regeneration.

Robatary is among the seven restaurants taking part.

​A spokesperson for the food festival said: “Brought to you by the visionary team at Wakefield BID, this festival is your ticket to a world of flavours without breaking the bank. Don't miss out on this epic culinary experience.”

​The restaurants taking part are:

​Delphi – Discover Mediterranean flavours that will transport you to the shores of Greece.

​Fino Pizzeria & Cicchetti: Savour artisanal pizzas that redefine pizza perfection.

The festival will run across more than half a dozen restaurants from Monday, September 18 to Friday, September 22 until 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​ICO Wakefield: ICO brings to you Mesoamerican cuisine, using local ingredients to bring a taste of Mexico to Wakefield.

​Qubana: Explore Latin-inspired cuisine that dances with bold and vibrant flavours.

​No Manches: With two outdoor spaces to sit and the best cocktails! Combine that with fresh Mexican food and you’re onto a winner..

​Robatary: A collaboration of cuisines combining Yorkshire's best bits with influences from the pacific plate.