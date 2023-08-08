Aamer Mahmood arrived at the BMW Stratstone dealership in Derby to pick up his last customer, only to find a brand new BMW XM worth £148,060 and £50,000 cash prize were waiting for him courtesy of online competition firm BOTB. Aamer said that he had paid just 15 pence to take part in the competition.

The 41-year-old, from Wakefield, was greeted by BOTB presenter Christian Williams who had gone the extra mile to surprise him after sneakily pre-booking him as a taxi fare.

Aamer’s family were also invited along for the big unveiling, which was captured in a heart-warming video that can be viewed below.

“I couldn’t believe it when I turned up and saw it was Christian,” said the Dream Car Competition winner. “I was expecting someone else. I was in that much shock I was struggling to pick my words.

“My wife asked me the other day if I believed in miracles and I said I did and this proves they do happen. This is life-changing.

“It has been a bit mad since I found out. The night I won, over 50 people came to my house and I had to order enough food for everybody.”

The BMW XM features a V8 hybrid engine, 644bhp and a top speed of 168mph.

Aamer Mahmood won a brand new BMW XM worth £148,060 and £50,000 cash prize after taking part in an online competition. Photo: BOTB

Aamer said: “This car is stunning - it is on the next level.

“£50,000 is also a lot of money. You can probably go around the world and have an amazing time.”

Christian said: “It was wonderful to be able to surprise Aamer the way we did and surrounded by his family.

“The car is stunning and I am sure the money will come in very handy for some wonderful family holidays.”

BOTB hands over the keys to a dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Winners have bagged Rolex watches, holidays and motorbikes in recent months.

The company, listed on the stock market, was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £53m-worth of cars so far.