Wakefield Rhubarb Festival 2023: 18 photos showing the city turning pink for this year's festival
The city centre was packed out over the weekend as crowds enjoyed the tastes of Wakefield's signature dish.
Wakefield Rhubarb Festival painted the city pink once again with everything from stalls and demos to entertainment and, of course, the one and only Ruby Rhubarb!
Entertainment returned across the entire festival weekend, including Morris dancers and The Roaming Flat Cap Brass Band, with live music programmed by Wakefield Music Collective every day from the Rhu-Bar.
Free family activities including face painting, craft activities, storytelling, cupcake decorating and more was available along with many mouth-watering demonstrations.
Here are just a selection of the photos taken on the day.