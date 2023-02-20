Wakefield Rhubarb Festival 2023: 18 photos showing the city turning pink for this year's festival

The city centre was packed out over the weekend as crowds enjoyed the tastes of Wakefield's signature dish.

Wakefield Rhubarb Festival painted the city pink once again with everything from stalls and demos to entertainment and, of course, the one and only Ruby Rhubarb!

Entertainment returned across the entire festival weekend, including Morris dancers and The Roaming Flat Cap Brass Band, with live music programmed by Wakefield Music Collective every day from the Rhu-Bar.

Free family activities including face painting, craft activities, storytelling, cupcake decorating and more was available along with many mouth-watering demonstrations.

Here are just a selection of the photos taken on the day.

Rhubarb Festival 2023 Wakefield Rhubarb Festival was back with a bang in the city centre at the weekend. (Pictures Scott Merrylees)

Demonstrations Chef demos took place over the weekend, curated by Yorkshire Food Guide.

Chef People flocked to the tents to watch the many demonstrations.

Ruby And, of course, Ruby Rhubarb was there.