A Wakefield dad-to-be who received a devastating cancer diagnosis has thanked the community for their incredible support.

Henry Erskine, 35, from Colton, was informed that he has stage four Leiomyosarcoma, a form of cancer that occurs in soft tissue, last July and told the YEP this month that the thought of seeing his twin children born next year is keeping him going.

NHS doctors have told Henry that there is little they can do to help in his current state, and so fundraisers have been held to help him pay for other routes of treatment to help his

So far over £60,000 has been raised and Henry said that the money has so far gone to buying an at-home oxygen chamber and that he is now waiting on an infrared sauna to be delivered.

Henry Erskine (centre) took the group who had walked the length of the Leeds Liverpool canal out for breakfast after they'd completed the treck | Daniel McManus

He said that the oxygen chamber, which he has been using every day since it arrived last weekend, has “definitely made a difference” and expressed his gratitude to those who had donated, saying: “It’s been brilliant and has given me an opportunity to get the treatment I need at home and not have to risk cancelling appointments.”

Among the fundraising carried out for Henry, which included a “packed out” night at the Walton Club organised by friends and family at the weekend, was a challenge organised by one of his colleagues at Northern Powergrid.

Danny McManus and five friends managed the “phenomenal” feat of walking 133 miles from Leeds to Liverpool along the canal in torrential conditions on account of Storm Darragh.

Only four of the original six managed to complete the walk as a duo suffered from injuries along the way, with Danny saying that they had a catch up with Henry along the way to boost morale.

Henry has purchased an oxygen chamber for his home with the money raised on his behalf | Henry Erskine

Danny said: “By the end, we were hobbling round like old men and our bodies were aching even a week or so later because we weren’t in shape gym goers, we are just six regular lads trying to push ourselves.

“We were surprised by the generosity of strangers along the route, we would stop for lunch or tea and explain what we were, and people wanted to help anyway they could, offering donations, places to stop for the night, the chance wash and dry our clothes.

“It was an incredible experience, I will never forget this in my lifetime, I’ve seen and spoken to people from years ago about what we’ve been doing, and it’s been such a positive response.”

Henry added that there is a gym competition organised at Boxstop gym on Westgate in Wakefield on January 12, adding: “The Hyrox style workout has been created by myself and Kevin Marson who is organising the event.”

Henry Erskine and his wife Lucy are expecting twins in March 2025 | Henry and Lucy Erskine

Henry’s illness started with a little cough and when further investigation was carried out, they found Henry had a 15cm sized tumour in his left lung.

Henry had his lung removed and 30 sessions of radiotherapy as a preventative treatment but still having to have X-rays and CT scans once a year.

In July 2023, Henry had a CT scan which found that the cancer had reoccurred and spread to five locations.

Unfortunately, Henry’s medical team have exhausted all options for treatment on the NHS, they are looking further afield for treatment that could save his life.

Henry and his wife Lucy are expecting twins in March 2025, their first children, so his friends and colleagues are doing everything they can to raise money for essential treatment.

You can donate to the incredible hundred-mile hike for Henry via this go fund me link.