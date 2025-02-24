A bemused couple from Wakefield awoke to discover their dog had become an overnight celebrity in Colombia, after their travel snaps went viral on TikTok.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine-year-old canine influencer Orange has amassed an impressive following on social media after a sudden surge in interest from users in South America.

Nine-year-old Orange found sudden viral fame on TikTok after a trip to Paris. | Submitted

But the adorable pup’s fame was never planned, as perplexed owner Amanda Ciarka explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were shocked that she went so viral, but it was absolutely hilarious,” said the 26-year-old midwife, who adopted Orange with partner Hayden Ridsdale in February 2023.

Owners Hayden Ridsdale and Amanda Ciarka with adorable pup Orange. | Submitted

The photogenic pooch’s online popularity came after a trip to Paris, when Amanda’s sister helped stage a number of stylish shots in front of famous monuments including the Eiffel Tower.

With Orange sporting a fashionable beret, the pictures were put together for a funny TikTok video that the pair had expected might get a couple of hundred likes. But by the evening, it had already racked up 20,000 - as that number continued to climb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thought it would just make a funny video,” said Amanda, who lives in Normanton. “We didn’t want to do anything other than take some pictures for the living room wall.

“Then we saw comments about Orange being in the news in Colombia. We have no idea why they loved her so much there - all I can think is that it must have worked well on the algorithm. She was even in a Colombian newspaper. They called us angels for giving Orange a new life.”

The precious pooch wore some eye-catching outfits for her trip to the French capital. | Submitted

Amanda and Hayden adopted the pup from North Macedonia after she was sadly used for hunting. Orange, whose breed is unknown, was dumped in a shockingly malnourished condition and was covered in scars.

But she settled into her new life quickly, as her puppy parents explained: “When she got to our home, she immediately popped herself down on the sofa to cuddle up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since then, she has grown and it has taken about a year for her to get to her full playful and cheeky potential.”

Orange has settled into her new life well, after a difficult start in North Macedonia. | Submitted

Amanda, originally from Gipton, continued: “Orange has had lots of attention since going viral, and I’ve been using it as an opportunity to plug the rescue centre she’s from, Amazing Angels. For anyone thinking about adopting, I’d say it’s the most rewarding thing that anyone can ever do.

“She absolutely loved posing in front of the monuments like the diva she is. People thought she was one of the attractions, because they were all taking pictures of her. She loves the attention and would do anything for a treat.”

The jet-setting pooch - known on TikTok as @orangetherescue - already has more travels planned, including a return to France. But first, she’ll head to Edinburgh, as Amanda revealed she has already packed the tartan for the next photoshoot.