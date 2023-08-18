Coroner’s officers are searching for the families of three people from Leeds who have died.

Coroners are called up to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or another type of state detention.

As well as being responsible for investigating the causes of such deaths, they also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives.

The team at Wakefield Coroner’s Office are currently appealing for the public to help in tracing any known relatives of 91-year-old Ernest Grimshaw, who died on August 10. Ernest lived in Victoria Grove in Pudsey at the time of his death.

Coroner’s officers are also searching for the family of 88-year-old Thelma Depledge, who lived in Seacroft Crescent and died on August 12. A third appeal has been launched to find relatives of James Owen, 71, who lived in Mount Tabor Street in Pudsey. He died on Tuesday August 15.