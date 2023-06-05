The team at Wakefield Coroner’s Office have issued the appeal after being unable to track down any families members of the two men and a woman, all of whom died during May.

Coroners are tasked with investigating any deaths reported to them where it is thought that there were violent or unnatural circumstances, the cause of death is not known, or the person died while being held in state detention. The officers who work alongside the coroners are involved in supporting those investigations, but are also responsible for tracing a person’s nearest relative after their death.

The Wakefield team have said they want to find any relatives of David Prior, an 83-year-old who died on May 12. He lived in Cardigan Road, Headingley.

Wakefield Coroner's Office has made an appeal to trace the relatives of three people who died last month. Picture: Dan Rowlands/SWNS.com

They also want to make contact with the family of Linda Lofthouse, a fellow Leeds resident, who on May 30. Aged 75, she had been living in Swinnow Lane.

Any relatives of Wakefield man Steven Bedford are also being sought. Steven was 53 when he died on May 22 and lived in Thornbury Road.