Wakefield Coroner's Office issues appeal to find family of 66-year-old Leeds man

Coroner’s officers are seeking the family of a Leeds man who has died aged 66.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention. Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Christopher Hought, 66, who lived on St Matthias Street, Burley, Leeds, and died on Sunday, July 16.

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner's office on 01924 302180.

