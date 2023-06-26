Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect

Wakefield Coroner's Office issues appeal to find families of two West Yorkshire residents

Coroner’s officers are asking for the public’s help as they try to find the families of two West Yorkshire residents who have died.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 26th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Wakefield Coroner’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of any known relatives of Leeds man Peter Hutton. The 80-year-old, who lived in Kirklands Close, Yeadon, died on Saturday June 17.

An appeal has also been issued after the death of Brenda Dixon, who died on Wednesday May 17. Aged 82, she was a resident at Castleford Lodge Care Home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coroners investigate deaths that are believed to have involved violent or unnatural circumstances, where the cause is not known, or the person died while being they were in state detention. The officers who work alongside them not only help with investigations, but are also responsible for tracing family members.

Wakefield Coroner's Office has issued a public appeal. Picture: GoogleWakefield Coroner's Office has issued a public appeal. Picture: Google
Wakefield Coroner's Office has issued a public appeal. Picture: Google

Anyone with any information on the families of Peter Hutton or Brenda Dixon is asked to contact Wakefield Coroner's office on 01924 302180.

Related topics:West YorkshireLeeds