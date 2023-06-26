Wakefield Coroner’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of any known relatives of Leeds man Peter Hutton. The 80-year-old, who lived in Kirklands Close, Yeadon, died on Saturday June 17.

An appeal has also been issued after the death of Brenda Dixon, who died on Wednesday May 17. Aged 82, she was a resident at Castleford Lodge Care Home.

Coroners investigate deaths that are believed to have involved violent or unnatural circumstances, where the cause is not known, or the person died while being they were in state detention. The officers who work alongside them not only help with investigations, but are also responsible for tracing family members.

Wakefield Coroner's Office has issued a public appeal. Picture: Google