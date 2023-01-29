Wakefield coroner searching for known family of West Yorkshire men Stanley Armstrong and Alistair Macrae
Coroner's Officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of two West Yorkshire men.
Coroners investigate deaths that have been reported to them if they think that it was violent or unnatural, the cause of death is unknown, or the person died in prison, police custody or another type of state detention. As well as carrying out investigations into the causes of deaths, they are also responsible for contacting the nearest relative.
The team at Wakefield Coroner’s Office is currently trying to find any family members related to Alistair Macrae. The 55-year-old, of Wrenbeck Drive, Otley, died on January 24 this year.
Enquiries are also being made to trace any known relatives of Stanley Armstrong. The 72-year-old, of Carr House, George Street, Wakefield, died on January 19.
Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.