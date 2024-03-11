Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

Wakefield Coroner's Court has launched an appeal to find the families of three men who recently died. Photo: Dan Rowalnds/SWNS.com.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Ralph Beirne, aged 71, from Simmons Court, Leeds, LS9 8QX who died on Wednesday, February 21 2024.

They are also appealing to find the family of Malcolm Wilkinson, aged 74, from Stonegate Green, Leeds, LS7 2TQ who died on Monday, February 26 2024.

Wilfred Tuffrey, aged 75, from Firville Crescent, Normanton, WF6 1PW who died on Tuesday, February 27 2024 is also the subject of an appeal.