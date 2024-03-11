Wakefield coroner searching for families of two Leeds men found dead issue public appeal
Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.
Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.
Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Ralph Beirne, aged 71, from Simmons Court, Leeds, LS9 8QX who died on Wednesday, February 21 2024.
They are also appealing to find the family of Malcolm Wilkinson, aged 74, from Stonegate Green, Leeds, LS7 2TQ who died on Monday, February 26 2024.
Wilfred Tuffrey, aged 75, from Firville Crescent, Normanton, WF6 1PW who died on Tuesday, February 27 2024 is also the subject of an appeal.
Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.