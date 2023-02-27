Coroners are responsible for investigating any reported deaths where it is thought the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause of death is unknown, or the person died in prison, police custody or another type of state detention. As well as investigating the causes of deaths, they are responsible for contacting the nearest relatives.

The team at Wakefield Coroner’s Office is currently trying to find anyone related to 60-year-old Philip Wayne Lee, of Brackenwood Drive, Gledhow, who died on January 29.

Enquiries are being made to find relatives of Sean Harrison, 58, who lived at Rutland Court in Leeds. He died on February 17.

Wakefield Coroner's Office has issued a public appeal for information on the relatives of three Leeds men. Picture: Dan Rowlands/SWNS.com

Coroner’s officers also want to speak to the family of Edward Leake. The 84-year-old, of Umoja House, Back Sholebroke Avenue, Leeds, died on February 14.