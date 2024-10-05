Wakefield coroner launches appeal to find family of woman who died in Wetherby

Coroner's officers are trying to track down the family of a 54-year-old woman who recently died in Leeds.

Coroners are called up to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or another type of state detention.

As well as being responsible for investigating the causes of such deaths, they also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives.

The team at Wakefield Coroner’s Office are currently appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of 53-year-old Michaela Collins, who was known as Trixy, after she died on September 19 when she was living at Hodgson House, on Deighton Road, Wetherby. | National World

The team at Wakefield Coroner’s Office are currently appealing for the public to help in tracing any known relatives of 53-year-old Michaela Collins, who was known as Trixy.

She died on September 19, and was living at Hodgson House, on Deighton Road, Wetherby, at the time.

Those with any information should call Wakefield Coroner's office on 01924 302 180.

