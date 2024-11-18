Wakefield coroner launches appeal to find family of 79-year-old man who died in Leeds
Coroners are called up to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or another type of state detention.
As well as being responsible for investigating the causes of such deaths, they also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives.
The team at Wakefield Coroner’s Office are currently appealing for the public to help in tracing any known relatives of 79-year-old Kenneth Egan.
He died on November 7, and was living on Blackburn Court at the time.
Those with any information should call Wakefield Coroner's office on 01924 302 180.
