Wakefield coroner launches appeal to find family after death of woman in her 50s
Coroner's officers are trying to track down the family of a woman in her 50s who has recently died in Wakefield.
Coroners are called up to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or another type of state detention. As well as being responsible for investigating the causes of such deaths, they also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives.
The team at Wakefield Coroner’s Office is currently appealing for the public to help in tracing any known relatives of Julie Ann Reed, who died on Friday May 12 this year. Aged 58, she was living in Ferrybridge Road, Wakefield, at the time of her death.
Anyone with any information on her relatives is asked to contact the Wakefield Coroner's office by calling 01924 302180.