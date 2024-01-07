Coroner's officers are trying to track down the family of a man in his 70s who has recently died in Leeds.

Coroners are called up to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or another type of state detention.

As well as being responsible for investigating the causes of such deaths, they also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives.

The team at Wakefield Coroner’s Office is currently appealing for the public to help in tracing any known relatives of Trevor Anthony White, who died on December 24. Aged 77, he was living in Holtdale Avenue, Leeds, at the time of his death.