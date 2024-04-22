Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coroners are called up to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or another type of state detention.

As well as being responsible for investigating the causes of such deaths, they also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives.

Wakefield Coroners Court (Photo by Dan Rowlands/SWNS)

The team at Wakefield Coroner’s Office is currently appealing for the public to help in tracing any known relatives of Inga Lukoseviciene.

She was 47 when she died on March 31 this year, and lived in Northcote Crescent in Hunslet at the time of her death.