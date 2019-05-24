Waitrose issues urgent food recall over pickled beetroot which may contain glass

Waitrose & Partners has issued an urgent recall on one of its food products, over fears it may contain small pieces of glass.

The supermarket is warning shoppers not to eat its Essential Waitrose Pickled Sweet Sliced Beetroot, as it may be unsafe.

Urgent safety warning

In a notice posted on both the Waitrose and Food Standards Agency (FSA) websites, the retailer states that a "small number of jars may contain pieces of glass", presenting a safety risk to consumers.

The affected product is the 340g Essential Waitrose Pickled Sweet Sliced Beetroot, which has an end date of September 2020.

The alert is England and Wales specific and no other Waitrose & Partners products are known to be affected.

Shoppers are advised not to consume the product and to return it to the store where it was bought (Photo: Waitrose)

Advice to shoppers

Customers who have purchased the product are advised not to consume it and to return it to the store where it was bought, where they will be issued with a full refund.

The supermarket will be displaying a point of sale notice in all retail stores that are selling the product.

Waitrose & Partners said, "We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused."