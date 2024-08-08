WACCL shares 25K to support young people throughout Wakefield district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Annual Christmas Charity Lunch (WACCL), an annual event held to raise valuable funds for charities and organisations that support young people from across the Wakefield District, has shared over £25k with beneficiaries.

Having raised more than £300k since its launch in 2011, the lunch brings the business community together to celebrate and fundraise for a range of good causes. Building on the success of 2023, the group hopes to secure £30k during 2024.

Within its twelfth year, the 2024 event will take place on Thursday December 12.

Thanks to the thoughtful contributions made during the 2023 lunch, beneficiaries Levi’s Star, Star Bereavement, Theatre Royal Performance Academy, The Give A Duck Foundation, Cyclists Fighting Cancer, Sense and Blossom all benefitted from the funds raised.

Give a Duck was just one WACCL beneficiary during 2023

Clare Thornton, Chair of the WACCL committee, comments: “It’s always an exciting time when we share how much money we’ve raised for local charities. Seeing the reactions from our beneficiaries is just one of the reasons that we do what we do. It’s wonderful to be in the position to support such fantastic causes that are helping to change young peoples’ lives.

“Without the WACCL committee, the event simply wouldn’t happen. So I would like to thank all those that support us. We’re already looking forward to this year’s Christmas lunch!

“If your charity, not-for-profit or community organisation would like to apply to become a beneficiary of WACCL 2024, applications are now open!”

Any organisations that would like to apply to be considered as beneficiaries in 2024 should email: [email protected]. The deadline for all applications is August 31.

For further details about WACCL, its beneficiaries and the organisations that it has previously supported, please visit: https://waccl.co.uk/ and for links to tickets, which are £65 each or £600 per table of ten visit: WACCL24.eventbite.co.uk