Volunteers needed as charity brings free community meals to Leeds suburb

FoodCycle is bringing weekly community meals to Harehills from the end of September.

FoodCycle is bringing weekly community meals to Harehills from the end of September. The new project invites locals to join FoodCycle volunteers for a friendly chat and wholesome meal made with food that would otherwise have gone to waste.

It is launching at St Aidan’s Church on Roundhay Road in LS8 on September 30 and taking place every Thursday from 6.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FoodCycle is bringing weekly community meals to Harehills from the end of September.

Mathew Milner, FoodCycle Yorkshire and Teesside regional manager, said: ”We are thrilled to be bringing our weekly community meals to Harehills, Leeds. Over the past year particularly, we’ve seen first-hand the positive effects of our service - from forming new connections to improving mental health – can have and can’t wait to invite Leeds locals to experience the magic of a FoodCycle meal.

"We’re open to anyone, no questions asked - and we’re asking local residents to help us by signing up as volunteers or simply spreading the word.”

Aiming to make food poverty, loneliness and food waste a thing of the past, FoodCycle aims to provide food and conversation to local communities across the country. With the additional aim of reducing food waste, FoodCycle volunteers create nutritious meals from surplus food.

The meals are open to all, and guests’ range from low-income families, people affected by job security and homelessness; to people who simply want to connect with members of their community. No questions asked, people just turn up and take a seat.

FoodCycle Leeds is looking to recruit new volunteers and project leaders. Flexible volunteer roles without a minimum time commitment are open to anyone and include food collection, surplus food coordinators, cooking, hosting and running projects. Weekly volunteer slots start from 5.30pm and 6pm every Thursday and can be signed up on an ad hoc basis.

**********************