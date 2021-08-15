Volunteering program to return to Kirkstall in Autumn to clear local river and canal banks following floods

Open Source Arts is inviting volunteers to work together clearing local river and canal banks by facilitating the “Team Kirkstall” group.

Volunteers are invited to connect with their local environment, "improve access to nature" and "build existing and new friendships".

Following the Boxing Day floods of 2015, Open Source Arts became a hub for volunteers who wanted to participate in clearing up the damage done, and reducing the risk of similar floods in future.

This became an ongoing commitment to preserving and improving the environment around the organisation’s base on Kirkstall Road.

In May 2016 Team Kirkstall River Cleanup started, with around 65 people removing over 8 Tonnes of waste from the river and banks.

The Covid pandemic put a pause to their work, however there is set to be a series of five volunteering days in Autumn this year.

Volunteer work can include creating and maintaining access paths, litter picking, and clearing debris.

All necessary equipment will be provided.

At the end of the day, volunteers are treated to light lunch at a local eatery, as a token of thanks.

One of the volunteers said: "It was great being able to see how much of a difference we made by seeing how much rubbish we took from the river and how the area had changed so much when we were finished."

The first cleanup day for 2021 will be on Saturday August 21, with more dates on August 28, September 11, September 25 and October 9.