Volsung Vikings: Best pictures as ancient Scandinavian warriors invade Lotherton Hall, Leeds

The mighty Viking warriors of Scandinavia have invaded the grounds of Lotherton Hall in Leeds this weekend.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 4th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

This is not the first time these famous Volsung Vikings have visited, as, it is thought, in 805 AD they sailed across the treacherous waters of the North Sea to take Lotherton as one of their strongholds before sailing up the River Ouse, to York – the capital of the Viking empire.

The Volsung Vikings re-enactment is led by Jarl Thorstein Oxleg, with locals encouraged to dress up and watch a weapons show and tell, a small skirmish and listen to story telling. Here are some of the best pictures as captured by Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding...

The Volsung Vikings of 805 AD do battle at Lotherton Hall.

1. Volsung Viking event at Lotherton Hall

The Volsung Vikings of 805 AD do battle at Lotherton Hall. Photo: Steve Riding

Dan Burrell "Dain" of Volsun Vikings, York making arrows.

2. Volsung Viking event at Lotherton Hall

Dan Burrell "Dain" of Volsun Vikings, York making arrows. Photo: Steve Riding

Andy McKie of Morley of the Volsung Vikings has a cooling drink.

3. Volsung Viking event at Lotherton Hall

Andy McKie of Morley of the Volsung Vikings has a cooling drink. Photo: Steve Riding

Jane Gilday "Jannike" with Viking bread.

4. Volsung Viking event at Lotherton Hall

Jane Gilday "Jannike" with Viking bread. Photo: Steve Riding

