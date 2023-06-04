Volsung Vikings: Best pictures as ancient Scandinavian warriors invade Lotherton Hall, Leeds
This is not the first time these famous Volsung Vikings have visited, as, it is thought, in 805 AD they sailed across the treacherous waters of the North Sea to take Lotherton as one of their strongholds before sailing up the River Ouse, to York – the capital of the Viking empire.
The Volsung Vikings re-enactment is led by Jarl Thorstein Oxleg, with locals encouraged to dress up and watch a weapons show and tell, a small skirmish and listen to story telling. Here are some of the best pictures as captured by Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding...