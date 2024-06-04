Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Viewers are continuing to react to the BBC documentary ‘There’s Only One Rob Burrow’ - aired last night.

The rugby league legend, who died on Sunday (June 2) after a four-and-a-half year battle with MND, shared an inspirational message during the BBC documentary ‘There’s Only One Rob Burrow’.

It featured interviews with his former teammate and best friend Kevin Sinfield, his wife Lindsey Burrow and his parents Geoff and Irene Burrow, as well as Rob himself.

Taking to social media, thousands have been sharing their reaction to the “heartbreaking” and “emotional” tribute.

Friends forever: Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow in the dressing room after Rhinos defeated Warrington in the 2012 Grand Final (Picture: Steve Riding)

One viewer said: “The most heartbreaking programme made by a most inspiring family led by a giant of a man - Rob - sincere condolences to all his family and friends.

“What a man to charge us all with his vision we must now live up to his expectation may he rest in peace.”

Another added: “Heartbreaking. I laughed and cried at this beautiful tribute. His sense of humour and humility shone through.

“My thoughts are with his family who have let us into their lives to make us aware of this dreadful disease. What an inspiration they are. RIP.”

During the half-hour documentary, Rob spoke about how his family had become “a beacon of hope for families in the same situation as us” and talked movingly about his best friend Kevin Sinfield, who he described as a “special human being”.

With Kevin, Rob helped to raise more than £15 million for charity. Around £6 million of that sum has gone towards building a new state-of-the-art MND centre in Leeds.

One social media user added: “Incredibly emotional, especially for my hubby who lost his older brother to MND. What an amazing, loving, inspiring tribute to a wonderful family dealing with a terrible, heartbreaking disease.”

Thousands more have paid tribute, sending messages of condolence across social media since the news broke on Sunday evening.