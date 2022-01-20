Video shows aftermath of major fire in Yorkshire which gutted two businesses
Dozens of firefighters were called to deal witha major fire in West Yorkshire on Wednesday night (Jan 19).
Crews were sent to Dale Street in Ossett just after 8pm after a fire broke out at a car workshop.
The fire service said two buildings were "100 per cent involved" in the fire. One was a car workshop and the other was a concrete factory.
Wakefield Council tweeted asking residents to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke coming off the fire.
A total of 14 crews were sent to the scene at its height, with five large jets and one aerial ladder platform also in attendance. A number of road closures were in place overnight.
As of this morning (Jan 20), just two fire engines were at the scene and crews were now damping down.
A burnt out van could be seen in the area, while damage to the buildings was also visible.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Thank you to residents for their patience and partners for their support while we tackle this incident."